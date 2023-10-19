President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new chief executive officers for parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation:
(1) National Orientation Agency (NOA) — Director-General/CEO — Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu
(2) Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — Director-General/CEO — Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos
(3) Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Muhammed Bulama
(4) National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Director-General/CEO — Mr. Charles Ebuebu
(5) Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General/CEO — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace
(6) Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo
(7) News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) — Managing Director/CEO — Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali
(8) Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary/CEO — Mr. Dili Ezughah
The President tasks the newly entrusted leadership in these important sub-sectors to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function to unify our people, reshape mindsets, and showcase this great nation to the rest of the world.
By these directives of the President, the above listed appointments take immediate effect.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
October 19, 2023
