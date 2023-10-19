Suspected bandits have killed two people and kidnapped three others in Kanzanna village, Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

This was confirmed in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday by Nafi’u Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state.

He said that the bandits attacked the village on 18 October, at about 0300hrs.

Mr Abubakar said that the Commissioner of Police, Chris Aimiono-Wane, had visited the village and sympathised with the villagers.

He said a combined team of mobile, anti-kidnapping and counterterrorism personnel has been deployed to the area.

According to him, the police officers are currently combing nearby forests, routes and suspected hideouts to track the bandits and rescue the victims.

Mr Abubakar said the CP condemned the attack and assured families of the victims that the command would get those abducted back home.

Commissioner of Police in Kebbi, CP Chris Aimiono-Wane (m) during a condolence visit to Kanzanna village in Tilli District of Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi on Wednesday.

In their separate responses, the District Head of Tilli, Muhammadu Jabbo, Chairman of Bunza LGA, Umar Ahmed and the lawmaker for the area, Yusuf Tilli, thanked the CP for the visit.

They called on residents to assist the police and other security agencies in fishing out the perpetrators.

(NAN)

