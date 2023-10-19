Gunmen on Wednesday killed five persons in Ayilamo, a village in Logo Local Government of Benue.
According to Sewuese Anene, spokesman of the police command in the north-central state, the attack occurred on Tuesday night.
“A few others sustained injuries,” Ms Anene added.
She said that another attack occurred in the Mbachohon community in Gwer-West Local Government, but added that details in respect of that incident were not available.
READ ALSO: EDITORIAL: Benue’s 134-person massacre and failure of intelligence
Unconfirmed reports indicated that six people were killed in the Mbachohon attack.
“The attacks are unfortunate; more security men are being deployed to the areas to restore peace,” Anene told the News Agency of Nigeria.
(NAN)
