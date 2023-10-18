The UN Security Council has remained divided as members again failed to agree on a proposal for a humanitarian pause in the war between Gaza and Israel.

The council on Wednesday voted on a resolution proposed by Brazil following the failure of the Russian resolution on Monday. Just like the Russian resolution, its Brazilian counterpart also failed to unite members.

The resolution which proposed a humanitarian pause to deliver aid to people in Gaza was vetoed by the U.S. leading to its failure. The U.S. is strongly and openly backing Israel in the conflict.

The Council is made up of 15 members, five permanent members wielding veto powers capable of impeding the progress of any resolution, while the other 10 non-permanent members have no special powers.

While 12 members voted in favour of the Brazilian-led text, one (United States) voted against, and two (Russia, and the United Kingdom) abstained. Members who voted in favour include Albania, Brazil, China, Ecuador, France, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, UAE.

Wednesday’s voting pattern showed a further division amongst members when compared to Monday’s votes.

For the council to adopt a resolution, the proposal must receive at least nine votes in favour, with none of its five permanent members opposing or casting a veto.

Over 1,300 Israelis were killed when Hamas attacked Israel and about 3,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel commenced retaliatory strikes on Gaza. A hospital and UN school were ravaged on Tuesday as a result of the ongoing escalation leaving scores dead.

More details…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

