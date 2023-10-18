Israel on Wednesday said it was not responsible for an attack on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people, contradicting claims by locals, the hospital owner and the Palestinian authority.

Israeli Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israel had launched a full investigation into the attack and was “absolutely certain” it was the result of a failed rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group based in the enclave, Alarabiya reported.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the strike on al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City where hundreds of people including doctors and patients were seeking shelter. About 500 people are believed to have been killed in the strike which has been condemned by world leaders and countries including China, Canada, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Palestinian authorities and doctors who worked at the hospital have said the explosion was caused by an air strike which could only have been carried out by Israel which has conducted scores of air strikes on Gaza, killing over 3,000 people.

We did not do it – Israel

In his statement quoted by Alarabiya, Mr Hagari, a rear admiral, said that at 6:15 p.m., a barrage of rockets was fired by Hamas at Israel. Shortly after, at 6:59 p.m., around ten rockets were fired by Islamic Jihad from a nearby cemetery.

It was at this time, 6:59 p.m., that there were reports of an explosion at the hospital in Gaza City, he said.

“According to our intelligence, Hamas checked the reports, understood it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that had misfired, and decided to launch a global media campaign to hide what really happened,” Mr Hagari said, adding that “They went as far as inflating the number of casualties. They understood, with absolute certainty, that it was a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad that damaged the hospital.”

He said analysis of aerial footage obtained by the Israeli Army confirms there was no direct hit to the hospital itself.

“The only location damaged was outside the hospital, in the parking lot, where we can see signs of burning, but no cratering and no structural damage to nearby buildings,” he explained.

He said any damage caused by aerial munition would have been of a different nature. “We would have seen craters and structural damage to the buildings, neither of which have been identified in this incident.”

He accused the media of reporting unverified claims by Hamas.

“I want to make something clear. It is impossible to know what happened as quickly as Hamas claimed they knew. That should have been an initial warning sign for many. Unlike Hamas, the IDF launched an immediate examination, which was overseen at the very highest levels of command,” Mr Hagari said.

“In addition, there are two independent videos that show the failure of the rocket launch and the continuation of the rocket flight toward the ground, within the Gaza Strip — falling in the hospital compound.”

He said there are intelligence intercepts of communications between the terrorists, discussing the rocket misfiring.

“The terrorists realized that a rocket had misfired and made specific reference to the hospital.

“We have cross-checked these intercepts with other intelligence sources to confirm their accuracy.”

Mr Hagari said it is common for rockets that are fired at Israel to land short and fall inside Gaza.

“These rockets fall short of Israel and have caused Palestinian casualties. During this war, we have counted approximately 450 rockets that misfired and fell inside Gaza, with Palestinian civilians paying the price.

“We are also sharing this information with our partners, first and foremost the United States. We want maximum transparency because we take any incident involving civilians very seriously,” Mr Hagari said, adding that this incident shows how false and baseless allegations by terrorists against Israel can inflame tensions in the region.

Israel’s explanation appears to have been bought by the US whose President Joe Biden Wednesday blamed the “other team” for the attack.

“I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion of the hospital in Gaza yesterday, and based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Mr Biden said after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

The US had declared full support for Israel and all its actions since the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.

Israel Responsible for air strike – Doctor, Church

The al-Ahly hospital bombed on Tuesday is owned and operated by the Anglican Church and one of its clerics in Palestine Wednesday reiterated that Israel was behind the attack.

Fadi Diab, a reverend at the Anglican church and rector of Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Ramallah, called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for the hospital attack.

“As a church, we are responsible for this hospital and we strongly condemn the targeting of medical facilities and paramedics. We consider this a humanitarian violation and a crime against humanity,” he was quoted as saying, by Aljazeera, during a news conference in Ramallah.

“We hold the occupying party responsible for this attack; they are responsible for protecting civilians. They are responsible for what is happening in Gaza and for attack of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital … We call for those responsible and their supporters to be held to account.”

Also, a plastic surgeon at the hospital who survived the attack said it could only have been caused by an air strike.

“While in between cases, I heard the screech of two missiles and then a loud explosion. The false ceiling in the operating room fell. As I walked towards the side entrance, I saw that the hospital itself was on fire and that it was directly hit,” Ghassan Abu Sitta was quoted as writing on Facebook by AlJazeera.

“The wounded started stumbling towards us. I then ran to the emergency room where there were hundreds of very severely wounded and dead. I put a tourniquet on the thigh of a man who had his leg blown off and then went to tend to a man with a penetrating neck injury. When the ambulance came I took him with the paramedics to Shifa Hospital.

“I am unharmed but this was a massacre against a hospital.”

Also, a former spokesperson of the UN relief agency in Palestine, UNRWA, Chris Gunness, faulted Israel’s denial and claims.

“When was the last time a homemade rocket from Gaza destroyed an entire building and killed 500 people? Of course, we have to await the outcome of the Israeli investigation into this incident,” Mr Gunness told Al Jazeera, adding that Israel has a history of spreading disinformation, even against UN agencies.

“In 2014, Mark Regev [former Israeli PM spokesman] and the rest of the Israeli spin doctors wasted no time in putting out all sorts of disinformation about UNRWA,” Gunness said.

“They put out a video live on American TV telling the world that there were militants firing rockets from UNRWA schools. These were all investigated by the UN and other agencies and they were all found to be complete nonsense.”

Since the attack on the hospital, there have been increased calls by several countries for a ceasefire in Gaza to allow for humanitarian aid, a move rejected so far, by Israel and its allies.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the UN Security Council failed to agree on a ceasefire proposal by Russia after it was rejected by the US, France, UK and Japan, who argued that the proposal did not condemn Hamas.

A new proposal is expected to be discussed at the security council today.

The hospital attack has also triggered protests against Israel in some countries including Jordan, Palestine and Iran amidst fears the violence could spread in the Middle East.

About 5,000 people, including over a thousand children, have been killed in Israel and Gaza since the latest war began on 7 October when Hamas militants attacked Israeli communities. Over 1,300 Israelis were killed in the attack while over 3,300 Palestinians have been killed in retaliatory Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since then.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

