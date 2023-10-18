Gunmen have killed the Deputy Registrar of the Federal Polytechnic, Uwana, Ebonyi State, Innocent Obi.

Mr Obi was killed in his community, Ezeala/Ezike, Umuezeala in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The deputy registrar was killed on Saturday by gunmen said to be part of the agitation for Biafra in the region.

The deceased, who was seeking to become the next substantive registrar of the institution before the incident, had travelled home for the burial of his relative when he was abducted and killed by the attackers.

The relative, a soldier, was reportedly killed during the ongoing onslaught against Boko Haram Insurgents in the North-east of the country.

Mr Obi, popularly known by villagers as Onye Army, was said to have retired from the Nigerian military before joining the Federal Polytechnic Uwana in Ebonyi State.

How it happened

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that immediately Mr Obi returned to his house in the community on Friday, the gunmen, numbering over six, invaded his house at about 10 p.m.

The hoodlums, dressed in military and police uniforms, were said to have operated in three motorcycles.

Residents told this newspaper that the gunmen, after breaking into the house, attacked the victim with machetes and axes.

When the victim shouted for help, the gunmen fired sporadic shots to scare villagers who had gathered around the house.

“The shooting forced all of us to scamper for safety. And they kidnapped Dee Onye Army that Friday night. There were blood stains in the house because they dragged him outside,” one of the residents, who asked not to be named, said.

Another resident said, the following day on Saturday, members of the community organised a search party for him.

“It was late Sunday afternoon that we got information about a decomposing corpse lying between Ehime Mbano and Ahiazu Mbaise (Local Government Areas in Imo).

“When our people visited the scene that Sunday, it was the body of our brother, Dee Onye Army,” the resident narrated.

“They butchered him beyond recognition.”

When contacted on Wednesday morning, the spokesperson of the police in Imo State, Henry Okoye, told PREMIUM TIMES that he was yet to receive an “official report” about the incident.

“However, we have notified the divisional police officer (in the community) about the incident and he will certainly deploy a patrol team in the area to ascertain the issue over there,” Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of people, including traditional rulers, have been killed and injured in such attacks.

The latest incident occurred less than a month after gunmen killed many security operatives in Umualumaku, a community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

