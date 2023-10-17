President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Jalal Ahmad Arabi as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

A statement signed by the president’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, said the new official was appointed for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

The President also directed the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on three-month pre-retirement leave as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243 with effect from October 18, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2023.

The new Chairman / CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) will assume office in acting capacity on 18 October and will continue to serve in substantive capacity for a fresh term of four years, beginning on 17 January 2024.

Mr Tinubu has also approved the dissolution of the Board of NAHCON.

“The President expects that the new NAHCON leadership will serve in reverence of Allah and with utmost adherence to the precepts of service according to the Holy Qur’an,” the statement said.

