President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy:
(1) EVC / CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — Aminu Maida
(2) MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) — Nkechi Egerton-Idehen
(3) DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi
(4) National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) — Dr. Vincent Olatunji
(5) Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) — Tola Odeyemi
Furthermore, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.
ALSO READ: Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, four others into Presidential Media Advisory Team
Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi
By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
October 11, 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999