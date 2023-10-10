Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos says the state government has airlifted 310 Nigerians who participated in a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel’s capital, back home.

Mr Sanwo-Olu made the announcement via his X handle on Tuesday.

“I’m happy to announce that we have successfully airlifted and returned all three hundred and ten (310) citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel,” he wrote.

“I want to thank you all for your concern and I must also express my joy to our Ministry of Home Affairs for a job well done. We pray for peace in Israel, and indeed the world at large.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a surprise attack by Hamas on Israeli communities Saturday morning led to an all-out war between both parties.

Analysts described it as the biggest attack Hamas launched on Israel in years with many killed and hostages taken. The attack included gunmen entering Israeli towns after a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel said Hamas has declared war and in response, its army and air force launched strikes on Gaza with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising harsh retaliation.

