A combined team of security operatives has killed 67 gunmen suspected to be kidnappers terrorising the Lere communities in the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The team also rescued 20 kidnapped victims in the area.

This is just as the state governor, Bala Mohammed, donated 30 brand new motorcycles and the sum of N10 million to assist the local security in their operations.

The District Head of Lere, Jamilu Bawa, said on Monday that the operation was carried out jointly by the police, soldiers, and members of local hunters and vigilantes over the weekend.

Mr Bawa, who received the governor in his palace in Lere town, said during the operation, 20 kidnapped victims were also rescued unhurt.

He told the governor that eight AK-47 rifles and rounds of ammunition were recovered from the bandits while many of them escaped with gunshots.

The monarch said members of the vigilantes in the area were battle-ready to ensure that the bandits were completely flushed out while the remaining victims still in captivity were rescued safely.

Responding, Governor Mohammed said the issue of insecurity is becoming worrisome in the state but assured that his administration would continue to be on its toes to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens.

He said his administration would continue to support and equip security agencies to aid them in the fight against insecurity all over the state.

“Without security and relative peace, no development can take place anywhere in the state.

“I urged the security agencies to be vigilant about those trooping into the state from the northwestern states by ensuring proper profiling to separate the good from the bad.

“I hereby donate 30 brand new motorcycles and the sum of N10 million to assist the local security in their operations”, the governor said.

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Awwal Muhammad, said his men would continue to collaborate with sister security agencies to ensure a crime-free Bauchi State.

He explained that the recent operation in the area was a successful one, which led to the neutralisation of some of the bandits as well as the safe rescue of some of the kidnapped victims.

Mr Muhammad further assured that the remaining kidnapped victims will be rescued unhurt while the bandits will be cleared to make the area free for the people to live peacefully.

He also called for support and cooperation from the people of the state by volunteering useful information that would lead to arresting the criminals operating within the communities.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area is among four local government areas in the state that are always attacked by bandits.

The others are Ningi, Toro and Alkaleri LGAs.

Both the governor and the commissioner of Police visited the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area to encourage the citizens and the security operatives to flush out the criminals.

