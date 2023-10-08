Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, has called on political parties participating in the 11 November governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states to upload the lists of their polling unit and collation centre agents before the deadline, which is two days away.

The commission said it would not entertain another list apart from the one uploaded to its portal.

It also warned that the deadline will not be extended beyond the earlier announced Tuesday 10 October.

This is contained in an update shared on Sunday by the commission’s spokesperson, Sam Olumekun.

Update on polling unit agents

INEC said in the update that only 55 per cent of the 189,180 total list of polling unit and collation centre agents has been uploaded by political parties.

According to INEC, only 29,278 (72.5 per cent) out of the expected 40,372 have been uploaded in Bayelsa State. In Imo, only 51,681 (60.3 per cent) of 85,644 have been uploaded while in Kogi, only 23,720 (37.6 per cent) of 63,144 has been uploaded.

“The Commission notified all Political Parties of the opening of its online portal for the upload of the list of polling units and collation centre agents, which commenced on Thursday 24th August 2023. The Commission thereafter engaged party representatives on the methodology for a seamless process,” it said.

Similarly, the commission said only 25.1 per cent of the expected 15,804 Collation Agents in the three states have been uploaded.

In Bayelsa, only 1,246 (26 per cent) out of 4,806 collation agents have been uploaded. In Imo, only 1,638 (27.3 per cent) out of 5,994 have been uploaded while in Kogi, only 1,095 (21.9 per cent) of 5,004 have been uploaded.

“The Commission hereby wishes to further remind Political Parties that the portal will automatically shut down at 12:00 midnight on Tuesday 10th October 2023,” it said.

“There shall be no extension. Consequently, all parties sponsoring candidates for the elections that are yet to upload the list of their agents should do so before the deadline for the exercise.”

The commission added that 45 media organisations have applied for accreditation since the portal opened on 24 August. The commission said the portal for the online accreditation of journalists and media organisations will close on 22 October.

“The Commission also wishes to use this medium to encourage all interested media organisations to take advantage of the remaining window to apply on imap.inecnigeria.org before the deadline on 22nd October 2023. For emphasis, late applications will not be entertained and there is no provision for manual accreditation anymore,” it added.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

