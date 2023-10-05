Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 25 February election, has called on other presidential candidates to join him in his legal battle against President Bola Tinubu, particularly over the certificate forgery allegation against the president.

Atiku made the call on Thursday during a press conference in Abuja.

He specifically called on Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who is also at the Supreme Court fighting to be declared winner of the presidential election, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) to join him.

“Let me call on Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso to join me in this campaign for morality in our government,” he said.

He noted that he is not fighting for “Atiku” alone, but for the upholding of the country’s constitution, which Nigerian leaders ought to derive their legitimacy from.

Atiku declared that he would not back down until the final pronouncement by the Supreme Court.

Atiku arrived at the venue of the press briefing around 3:00 p.m. alongside the former National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Segun Sowunmi and other chieftains of the party.

Background

Atiku had requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery of Chicago State University (CSU) certificate against Mr Tinubu.

The allegation of forgery was one of those dismissed by Presidential Election Petition Court in the suit the PDP candidate filed to challenge the election of Mr Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite the court’s ruling, Atiku filed a case at the US court, seeking to get official documents to back his claim and possibly include them in his appeal at Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a U.S. court on Saturday ordered the university to release the records within 48 hours.

The university, on Monday, presented to Atiku’s legal team, a cache of documents connected to Mr Tinubu’s education at the institution and copies of certificates with redacted names issued to other persons about the same time the Nigerian president finished from the school in 1979.

It also contained Mr Tinubu’s admission records, and a letter dated 27 June 2022 confirming that he attended the university from August 1977 to June 1979 majoring in accounting. The letter said Mr Tinubu was awarded Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honours on 22 June 1979.

CSU Registrar, Caleb Westberg, made a deposition at the court, giving further details on the documents that were released to Mr Atiku’s team.

Details later…

