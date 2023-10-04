A Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of Abdulazeez Fashola (a.k.a. Naira Marley), 32, and three others for the alleged conspiracy and murder of singer Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The others remanded are Ogedengbe Fisayo, 37; Ayobami Sadiq, 27; and Samson Eletu, 45.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, ordered the remand for 21 days in the police State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) and adjourned the case until 25 October.

She also ordered that the suspects be granted access to medicals and lawyers of their choice.

They are charged with conspiracy and suspected murder.

Earlier, police officers Umaru Bello and Augustine Nwabuisi, who led the legal officers for the police, urged the court to remand the men for 30 days to establish that an offense was committed.

Earlier, the Lagos State Police Command declared a Nigerian singer, Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy, wanted in connection with the investigation of Mohbad’s death.

The police urged anyone with information on Primeboy to contact the nearest police station or call in to make their reports.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Idowu Owohunwa, also placed an N1 million bounty on the suspect, and anyone with helpful information leading to his arrest would get the reward.

Mohbad died on 12 September in Lagos under controversial circumstances.

(NAN)

