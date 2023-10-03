President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm a ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Abbas Balarabe.
The president also requested the confirmation of Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Ayodele Olawande.
The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Tuesday.
Mr Tinubu had in September announced the appointment of Mrs Ibrahim to serve as minister of youth and Mr Olawande to serve as minister of state for youth pending their confirmation by the Senate.
The nominee from Kaduna appeared to have been nominated to replace a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, whose nomination was rejected by the Senate in August.
Mr El-Rufai was rejected alongside Abubakar Danladi (Taraba) and Stella Okotete (Delta) over non-security clearance.
Mr Tinubu has since inaugurated 45 ministers cleared by the Senate.
Balarabe’s Profile
Mr Balarabe was the chairman of the 65-member transition committee that handled the swearing-in of Uba Sani, as governor of Kaduna State, on 29 May.
READ ALSO: Questions for Akpabios Senate over confirmation of ministerial nominees, By Femi Falade
He is a former Secretary to the Kaduna State Government and had also headed the transition committee of the state in 2015. He also served as the vice-chairman of the committee in 2019.
Meanwhile, Mr Tinubu in his letter, urged the Senate to consider his request expeditiously.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999