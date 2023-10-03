President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm a ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Abbas Balarabe.

The president also requested the confirmation of Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Ayodele Olawande.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Tinubu had in September announced the appointment of Mrs Ibrahim to serve as minister of youth and Mr Olawande to serve as minister of state for youth pending their confirmation by the Senate.

The nominee from Kaduna appeared to have been nominated to replace a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, whose nomination was rejected by the Senate in August.

Mr El-Rufai was rejected alongside Abubakar Danladi (Taraba) and Stella Okotete (Delta) over non-security clearance.

Mr Tinubu has since inaugurated 45 ministers cleared by the Senate.

Balarabe’s Profile

Mr Balarabe was the chairman of the 65-member transition committee that handled the swearing-in of Uba Sani, as governor of Kaduna State, on 29 May.

He is a former Secretary to the Kaduna State Government and had also headed the transition committee of the state in 2015. He also served as the vice-chairman of the committee in 2019.

Meanwhile, Mr Tinubu in his letter, urged the Senate to consider his request expeditiously.

