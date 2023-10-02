Some students of the Federal University Dutsin Ma allegedly killed a fellow student, Abubakar Nasir, after a disagreement over a female student.

Mr Nasir, who was a 200-level student of Computer Science, was allegedly beaten and killed with wooden clubs.

Nasir Barda, the father of the deceased, told PREMIUM TIMES that his son was killed following a row with some students over a female student who was in a relationship with the deceased student.

“His (the deceased) friends told me that he had an argument with some students who accused him of snatching their friend’s girlfriend. After the heated argument, as I was told, all the parties involved sat and reached a consensus. I learnt that the lady in question even said she is the one who loves my son,” the senior Mr Barda said.

Despite the “truce”, the deceased was allegedly attacked by the suspects around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday 28 September while he was returning from evening studies alongside some of his friends.

“My son and his friends were returning to their off-campus hostel after their group study, when they met the suspects on the road. They also live at an off-campus residence. They told him to leave the lady alone or face consequences. They started hitting him with planks until fellow students intervened. One of his friends is still at the hospital, battling for his life,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Mr Barda accused the university management of negligence for not allowing his son to be taken to the General Hospital Dutsin Ma but instead took him to the university clinic which he said compounded the situation.

He said it was the Dean of Students’ Affairs who called him on Thursday morning to inform him that his son was being taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Katsina but Mr Nasir died “few minutes” after he was admitted to the hospital.

The deceased father said the referral letter presented to the hospital by the university said his son had “skull injuries due to a physical assault.”

Police investigate killing

The Katsina Police spokesperson, Abubakar Sadik, said the command has arrested six students in connection with the killing.

“On September 28, 2023, at about 1320 hrs, a tragic incident occurred at Darawa quarters, Dutsinma LGA, Katsina State, involving eight (8) students of the Federal University Dutsinma. The incident was the result of a heated altercation between the students over a relationship with a fellow female student, which escalated tragically, leading to the death of one of the students involved,” Mr Sadik said.

“The Command takes this matter very seriously and is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding the incident, as six (6) of the students in connection with the incident have been arrested. We are working diligently to gather and analyze all available evidence, including eyewitness testimonies, with the aim of establishing a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired while upholding the principles of justice and fairness,” he said.

University suspends students

The university has suspended the six students suspected to have killed Mr Nasir.

A statement released by the university’s Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol said a preliminary report of its committee showed the incident took place in an off-campus accommodation.

“But upon receipt of information, the university’s security were quickly mobilised to the scene for prompt intervention that halted further altercation between the students and apprehension of some students involved,” the statement added.

The statement noted that the university approved the suspension of the students after the ad-hoc committee’s interim report had recommended the University Management to invoke session 5.5(a) Of the University Academic Policy by suspending all the six students involved in the matter pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

