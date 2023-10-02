President Bola Tinubu has increased the proposed monthly allowance for federal civil servants from N25,000 to N35,000, an official has said.

The money is still to be paid monthly for six months.

The increment was announced in a statement by information minister Mohammed Idris.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tinubu Sunday morning announced the monthly payment of N25,000 allowance to junior civil servants to cushion the effect of the impact of petrol subsidy removal.

The president made the announcement in his Independence Day broadcast to Nigerians, saying the allowance would be paid for six months.

However, after the announcement, a government delegation met with leaders of labour unions where it was agreed that all civil servants should benefit from allowance.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the meeting was to convince the labour unions, NLC and TUC, to shelve their planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence Tuesday.

Mr Idris’s late Sunday night statement, however, shows the monthly allowance has now been increased to N35,000.

The increment was “following further consultations with the Federal Government delegation that met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) earlier on Sunday,” he said.

The labour unions are expected to announce today whether they will proceed with the strike or suspend it.

Read the full statement by the minister below.

PRESS STATEMENT

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPROVES N35,000 PROVISIONAL WAGE AWARD FOR FG WORKERS

President Bola Tinubu has approved N35,000 provisional wage award for all treasury-paid federal government workers for six months, following further consultations with the Federal Government delegation that met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) earlier on Sunday.

It will be recalled that at the meeting between both parties, the Federal Government pledged its commitment to fast-track the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidy.

The Federal Government also committed to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises as well as waivers on VAT on diesel for the next 6 months.

Furthermore, the Federal Government announced that it will commence payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month, for a three-month period from October-December 2023.

MEETING HIGHLIGHTS:

In light of the discussions held during the meeting between the Federal Government and Labour representatives, the following were the major highlights:

i) The Federal Government urged the Labour unions not to embark on strike action as the issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work.

ii) Labour Unions made case for higher wage award.

iii) A sub-committee to be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

iv) The lingering matter of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State needs to be addressed urgently.

v.) NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above.

Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, participated virtually in the meeting, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Dr Tommy Etim Okon, Deputy President, TUC, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.

Mallam Mohammed Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation

October 1, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

