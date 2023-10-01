Nigeria’s former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called for a thorough investigation into the death of Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of the notorious ‘one-chance’ operators in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

Ms Olorunfemi, a community developer and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative Network (YALI), died at the Maitama General Hospital where she was allegedly denied treatment for not providing a police report.

She was reportedly pushed out of a fast-moving vehicle along the Maitama-Kubwa highway on Tuesday by thieves who had reportedly robbed her.

The Maitama General Hospital was later accused of negligence in the death of Ms Olorunfemi for allegedly refusing to treat her after she was rushed to the facility by sympathisers.

An X user, @Gbemilekhe, who shared the story on the platform on Friday, said that the hospital, located in the centre of Abuja, requested a police report before treatment could commence.

“Greatness was pushed out of a moving vehicle by one-chance criminals in Abuja. She was rushed to Maitama General Hospital, and they refused to attend to her, demanding a police report. She died afterwards,” the tweet read.

Other Nigerians on X have also taken to the platform to call out the hospital and demand justice for the late Ms Olorunfemi.

Another X user, @yomitheprof said “Ms. Greatness was a great lady, mentee, and professional colleague. She was pushed out of a moving vehicle by criminals in Abuja and was taken to Maitama General Hospital. The hospital didn’t attend to her. She died.”

When contacted for comments, a top official at the hospital who pleaded anonymity, said he could not speak on the issue because it is already under investigation.

Sanctions

Mr Saraki in a message posted on his official X page on Saturday said the heartbreaking case is a reminder of the importance of a law “designed, passed, and got presidential assent during the tenure of the 8th National Assembly.”

He said the legislation was introduced to protect Nigerians who have been victims of violence.

He, however, said more needs to be done to ensure the law is strictly enforced.

“To the Nigerian government, I say this: This is your moment to stand tall, to send an unequivocal message that such injustices will not be tolerated. The Federal Ministry of Health and its hospital management board should thoroughly investigate this case and ensure that justice is swift for the perpetrators,” he said.

He also urged the government to sanction the leadership of the Maitama General Hospital for violating the law, noting that their refusal to admit a person in need of medical attention goes against the very essence and ethics of the medical profession.

What the law says

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017 into law.

The law states that every person including security agents, shall render every possible assistance to any person with gunshot wounds and ensure that the person is taken to the nearest hospital for immediate treatment.

It also states that every hospital in Nigeria, both public and private, shall accept or receive for immediate and adequate treatment with or without police clearance, any person with a gunshot wound.

Investigation

The Mandate Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Adedolapo Fasawe, said it has commenced investigations to ascertain the circumstances that led to Ms Olorunfemi’s death.

Ms Fasawe in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday night said the secretariat is working closely with the police and other partners on the issue.

She said the information received at the secretariat alleges that the victim was brought to the health facility at approximately 8.35 p.m. on 26 September.

“In addition, upon learning of the development, the Secretary immediately visited Maitama District Hospital which was at about 1:00 a.m. on 29 September, after calling the Medical Director of the facility and requesting an immediate meeting at the hospital in an unscheduled visit.

“The Medical Director, Imuentinyan Igbinovia, provided a verbal report of what transpired which included information that the victim was brought in dead. In the circumstances, and for clarity, the secretary requested an autopsy and preparation for a coroner’s inquest to ascertain both the cause and circumstances of the death of the victim,” Ms Fasawe said.

She said the secretariat has been in active and constant communication with relevant parties including the family, the police, the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and others with a view to ensuring the case is properly investigated.

“As such, the secretariat has set up an independent investigative panel with the Nigerian Police and other stakeholders to fully investigate the case, and to ensure justice is served,” she said.

She said whilst awaiting the outcome of the investigations, the secretariat seeks patience and discretion until it is completed.

Disputed accounts

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the Executive Vice-Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, said there are disputed accounts of whether the victim received appropriate care, or delay pending production of a police report, or was brought in Dead on Arrival (DoA).

Mr Irukera said while the commission commiserates with Ms Olorunfemi’s family, friends, and associates, it has opened an investigation accordingly.

“Of particular concern is if Ms Olorunfemi died on account of failures implicated in the Commission’s Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR) or other enforceable legal instruments regarding attention and care to patients generally, and more specifically, in emergency situations where victims of criminal conduct require medical attention,” he said.

“Considering the facility concerned is a government institution, upon gathering initial evidence, and the Commission’s determination that there is sufficient basis/probable cause to proceed with a limited inquiry into the consumer protection aspects of the events or series thereof resulting in this fatality; the Commission immediately engaged relevant stakeholders including the Office of the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment for the FCT.”

He said the commission looks forward to participating, supporting, and collaborating with the FCT administration in the investigation.

