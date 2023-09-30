The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament Sidie Tunis said the sub-regional bloc needs to re-examine its relationship with the West.

This is following the series of coups in West Africa and the rising disaffection for the West displayed by the affected countries; the most recent being the coup in Niger and anti-French sentiments that followed.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview in August, Mr Tunis said the Niger coup has made obvious the challenge of neocolonialism in Africa. The Niger coup happened on 26 July when presidential guards led by Abdourahamane Tchiani toppled the democratically elected president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum.

“While we are pushing for democracy, we (ECOWAS) should also begin to re-examine our relationship with the West, especially the relationship between French-speaking countries and France,” the speaker said.

Referring to the protests where aggrieved citizens in French-speaking West African countries raised Russia’s flag while condemning France, Mr Tunis said it has become necessary for ECOWAS to review these relationships.

When asked if his comments were not the same as those of the putschists who have overthrown governments in the subregion, he said “It is not about supporting the putschists or supporting those who are against France, it is about solutions. Time to find solutions as to how the relationship between France and its former colonies is going to be because if the relationship remains the same, then we will continue to have problems.”

Mr Tunis believes it is the responsibility of ECOWAS to quickly re-examine this relationship.

“We agree that they were agreements that were signed but how do you review them in the interest of the people?” he asked rhetorically.

France and Niger have ties that date back to colonial days with France as Niger’s colonial overlord. Just like in every part of West Africa where France held sway, it deployed assimilation as its means of governance in Niger.

Even after former French colonies gained independence, France still maintained a large presence in these countries. Until recently (2019/2020), these countries had to keep their foreign exchange at the French Treasury. Their currency, the CFA franc pegged to the euro, and its convertibility was guaranteed by the former colonial ruler.

France also maintained a military base in Niger. President Emmanuel Macron of France this week announced the withdrawal of the French troop of 1,500 from Niger alongside its ambassador.

In what can be interpreted as accumulated dissatisfaction with France’s operations or presence in these countries, there have been clamours to boot out France from the sub-region.

In Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Chad, and Niger all run by army officers following a spate of coups over the last three years, anti-French rhetoric has become a recurring feature of their public pronouncements.

Mr Tunis also described the actions of the West towards the Niger coup as hypocritical stating that they (the West) behaved differently when coups happened in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

“You will find that the West is operating fully in these states where coups have occurred more or less undermining ECOWAS. In the case of Niger, if the efforts that have been put in Niger collaboratively between ECOWAS and the West… if we had that kind of support from them in previous cases, we would have had democratic rule restored in those countries already but because the West has no interest in all of these countries,” he said.

He said while ECOWAS was working with the AU and the UN to quel the coups in the countries preceding Niger, they (West) were doing their own thing “but now in Niger, simply because Niger directly hit their nerves, they became concerned.”

Where were they when ECOWAS was struggling in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso? he asked rhetorically, adding that ECOWAS did not receive the kind of support it is receiving now.

“I strongly believe that after all of these, ECOWAS should come back to Niger to find out what is happening to their resources. While we are talking about removing the military from power, we should also be ready as ECOWAS to protect the resources in Niger,” Mr Tunis said.

He added that ECOWAS cannot stand by and allow Western interests to loot the resources in Niger.

We talk about the uranium mining in Niger and the profits the West makes from it but Niger remains one of the poorest countries in the world, he said, questioning the poverty level of Niger.

He asked, how can they have all these resources and remain the poorest? What is happening to their resources?

“I believe ECOWAS should be in the position to come on board to find out what is happening and not just return Niger to constitutional rule. We as leaders must take responsibility to speak for the people.”

