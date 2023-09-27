The students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, who were abducted by suspected terrorists were seen on Tuesday by residents of Madada, a community in Maru Local Government of the state receiving medication at a health centre.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the abducted students were moved to the Madada forest which is in the larger part of Kwiambana Game Reserve following their abduction by terrorists.

The Madada community rests on the shore of Kwiambana Game Reserve that transverses Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi and Katsina states in the country’s North-west and North-central regions

The terrorists attacked three female off-campus hostels at Sabon Gida, one of the university’s host communities on the outskirts of Gusau, Zamfara State capital, and abducted 24 students and some residents of the community, last Friday.

Thirteen of the victims have been rescued as of Tuesday, in two separate rescue operations by a combined team of soldiers of the 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau and other security agencies.

Sighting

On Wednesday, residents of the community saw female abductees they suspect to be the girls being treated at medical facility.

“The terrorists wielded sophisticated weapons and brought three of the abducted students in the community on motorcycles, the students were given an injection and other drugs by a chemist in the community.

“They were three in number, we got to know that they were among the abducted girls because they discussed the fatigue of the journey they suffered from Friday to Monday.

“They were given an injection for malaria treatment by the chemist, they also collected some drugs from the chemist before they left under the guard of the armed bandits, on Tuesday afternoon,” one of the residents who asked not to be named for safety reasons told PREMIUM TIMES.

Some residents of the general area earlier told PREMIUM TIMES how after the raid, the terrorists moved the girls on several motorcycles to the Dansadau District between Friday and Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES further learned that the captives and their abductors slept in mosques in at least two farming communities near Dansadau on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents said they reached Madada on Monday.

The general area of the game reserve is believed to be controlled by terrorists loyal to Ali Kachallah and Dogo Gide – who are believed to be the masterminds of the abduction.

The Madada community is one of the farming communities in the Dansadau district that are under the control of armed bandits.

After gaining control of the areas, the terrorists usually sack their traditional rulers and impose a protection levy on the residents who are willing to stay.

