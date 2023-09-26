The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the dates for the off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

It also released the timetable of activities leading to the elections.

The Edo State governorship election has been scheduled to be held on 21 September 2024, while that of Ondo State will be held on Saturday 16 November 2024, according to a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Sam Olumekun.

“The tenure of the Governors of Edo and Ondo States will end on 11th November 2024 and 23rd February 2025 respectively,” the statement noted.

“As provided in Section 178 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), election into the said offices shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the tenure of` the last holder of the office. The latest date for Election to the office of Governor, Edo State, is 12th October 2024 while that of Ondo State is 24th January 2025.”

The two states, alongside Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo, are among the eight Nigerian states whose governorship elections are held outside the cycle of the general elections due to the outcomes of previous litigations.

The others are Anambra, Osun, and Ekiti states.

Meanwhile, INEC has scheduled the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo for 11 November.

Timetable for elections

The commission has also published the timetable for activities leading to the governorship elections to be held in both states as required by Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

According to the statement, the Edo State primaries will be held from 1 to 24 February 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates through the online portal will start on 4 March 2024 and close on 24 March 2024.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 23rd April 2024 while campaign in public by political parties commences on 24th April 2024 and ends 24 hours prior to election day on 19th September 2024,” the statement stated.

Meanwhile, in Ondo State, the party primaries are to be held from 6 to 27 April 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates through the online portal will start on 29 April 2024 and close on 20 May 2024.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 18th June 2024 while campaign in public by political parties commences on 19th June 2024 and ends 24 hours prior to election day on 14th November 2024,” it added.

Governors Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State are in their last and final term.

