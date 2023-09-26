The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over alleged gross misconduct.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the ruling shortly after Mr Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Kayode Adewusi, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect.

The judge also restrained Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from nominating a new deputy governor and forwarding the same to the lawmakers for approval, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

Mr Nwite said after listening to Adewusi, he was of the view that the interest of justice would be met by granting the application.

“Therefore, the application of the applicant succeeds,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the embattled deputy governor had, in a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1294/2023, sued the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Others are Governor Akeredoku, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge of Ondo State and the House of Assembly as 1st to 6th respondents respectively.

In the application dated and filed by Adelanke Akinrata on 21 September, Mr Aiyedatiwa sought four reliefs.

The judge further made an order of interim injunction restraining Mr Akeredolu, his servants or privies from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing and preventing Mr Aiyedatiwa from carrying out the functions of his office as deputy governor of Ondo State.

Mr Nwite, who granted all the reliefs, adjourned the matter until 9 October for hearing.

NAN reports that Mr Aiyedatiwa had, also in another suit marked: AK/348/2023 prayed the High Court in Akure to stop the state’s house of assembly from proceeding with the impeachment proceedings against him pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed in the court on Monday.

(NAN)

