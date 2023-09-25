The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition of the Labour Party’s candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, against the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The tribunal on Monday affirmed that Mr Sanwo-Olu was duly elected as the governor of the state in the 18 March election.

The tribunal held that Mr Rhodes-Vivour’s petition lacked merit.

The LP flagbearer and Olajide Adediran of the PDP had challenged the victory of Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court had earlier on Monday upheld the return of Mr Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor of the state while dismissing Mr Adediran’s petition.

