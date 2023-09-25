The Senate has called on security agencies in the country to facilitate the immediate rescue of the female students of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, who were kidnapped by bandits on Friday.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Abdulaziz Yar’ Adua (APC Katsina Central) made the call in a statement on Monday.

Mr Yar’Adua lamented the incessant killing and kidnapping by suspected bandits, calling on the government to take the release of the abducted students as priority.

“This is a moment that demands swift and decisive action. We cannot underestimate the trauma and anguish that these young girls and their families are experiencing right now. It is our duty as leaders to prioritise their safety and well-being above all else.

“The recent kidnapping of more than 24 innocent school students of Federal University of Gusau, Nigeria, particularly the young girls, is not just another unfortunate incident but a clear indication that the insecurity plaguing our country has reached alarming levels.

“We can no longer stand idle and allow our nation’s future to be continually threatened.

“I call upon all stakeholders in government, from the executive to the legislative, and the judiciary, to immediately divert our attention to this heinous attack and ensure the safe rescue of our young daughters.

“Furthermore, let us use this unfortunate incident as a wake-up call. The Nigerian government must intensify its efforts in curbing the escalating insecurity that has permeated our land. We cannot continue to allow bandits, insurgents, and criminal elements to terrorize our communities, disrupt the education of our children, and instil fear in the hearts of law-abiding citizens.”

Mr Yar’Adua pledged that he will use his office as chairman of the Senate Committee on Army to strengthen the nation’s security.

“As the head of the committee on the Nigerian Army in the National Assembly, I pledge to lend my unwavering voice, support, and resources to this cause. We must bolster our security forces, equip them with the necessary tools, provide adequate training, and enhance intelligence gathering mechanisms to counter these threats effectively.

“We must ensure that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have the capabilities to rescue these kidnapped students without delay.”

