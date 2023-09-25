The Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, has been abducted.
Nairametric is reporting that Mr Abo was abducted between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Zaki Bịam.
The newspaper said the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Tersoo Kula, confirmed the abduction.
“Unfortunately, that is the news. Commissioner for Information, Culture & Tourism, Mr Matthew Abo from Ukum LGA was kidnapped, ” reportedly said.
According to the newspaper, the gunmen attacked the Commissioner’s residence in Zaki-Biam, the administrative headquarters of Ukum Local Government.
Quoting witnesses, the newspaper reports that the assailants arrived on four motorcycles, forcefully entered the Commissioner’s house and fired shots indiscriminately.
Mr Abo is among the 17 commissioners inaugurated as members of the Benue State Executive Council on 29 August.
