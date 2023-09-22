The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced the revocation of certificate of occupancy of 165 plots in Abuja.

In a notice issued on Thursday by the FCT’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, the minister revoked the rights to the land because the owners failed to develop them.

Some of the lands belong to prominent Nigerians including the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi; a former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke; a former Minister of National Planning, Udo Udoma; a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ufot Ekaette; a former Edo North senator, Victor Oyofo; and the late publisher of the Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Others are a former Supreme Court justice and Chairman of the 2005 National Conference, Niki Tobi; a former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi; Chidinma, wife of a former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka; and Paul Nwabiukwu, media aide to the Director General of WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Aside from the politically exposed persons, there are also corporate entities that got their allocation revoked. BUA’s allocation of plot 335 in Katampe was listed, Julius Berger Nigeria also lost plot 2217 in Katampe, while Honeywell Construction Limited lost plot 653 in Idu industrial area.

READ ALSO:

According to the notice, the name Peter Gregory Obi was listed as the allottee of plot 283 with file number AN65153 in Katampe.

Mr Obi is currently in the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of the 25 February presidential election won by President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The other affected lands are located in the high- brow districts of Abuja such as Maitama, Gudu, Wuye which had the highest revocation with 41, Katampe Extension, Wuse 2, Jabi, Utako, Idu Industrial zone, and Asokoro which had the second highest revocation, 39.

Citing section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978, the notice said the “continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development” prompted the action.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA hereby informs the general public that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978, revoked the underlisted plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development”, the notice reads.

Mr Wike has repeatedly vowed to step on toes to correct the Abuja Mastetplan since he assumed duty as FCT minister last month.

He recently embarked on the demolition of illegal structures, markets and parks in the terroritory.

SEE FULL LIST HERE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

