After two days of extensive deliberations around the devastating impacts of Climate Change across the continent and globally, African political and business leaders in Kenya have adopted Nairobi Declaration to raise $23 billion dollars for green growth, mitigation and adaptation to address climate challenges in Africa.

The declaration was announced by Kenya’s president William Ruto and adopted by African Heads of State and Government in the presence of global leaders and high-level representatives at the closing plenary of the summit on Wednesday in Kenya.

The Nairobi declaration target was announced among several other commitments from world leaders to appreciate that decarbonizing the global economy is also an opportunity to contribute to equality and shared prosperity.

“Increasing Africa’s renewable generation capacity from 56 GW in 2022 to at least 300 GW by 2030, both to address energy poverty and to bolster the global supply of cost-effective clean energy for industry,” the declaration document states in part.

The ACS 2023 focuses on delivering climate-positive growth and finance solutions for Africa and the world.

The aim of the summit is to address the increasing exposure to climate change and its associated costs, both globally and particularly in Africa.

More details…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

