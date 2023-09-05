The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved the deployment of seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and five Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to departments, commands and formations.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the deployment followed the recent promotion of deserving officers to the rank of DIG by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said the newly deployed DIGs are Bala Ciroma, Finance and Administration; Frank Mba, Training and Development; Habu Sani, Force Intelligence Bureau and Usman Nagogo Logistics and Supply.

He said others are Daniel Sokari-Pedro, Information and Communication Technology; Ibrahim Ka’oje, Research and Planning and Ede Ekpeji, Operations.

Mr Adejobi said the AIGs are Oladimeji Olanrewaju, Force Secretary; Yekini Ayoku, Police Mobile Force; Idris Dauda, Zone 16 Yenagoa; Oyediran Oyeyemi, Police Cooperative and Benjamin Nebeolisa, ICT.

Mr Adejobi said the IGP urged the newly posted and redeployed senior officers to entrench professionalism in their areas of responsibility.

The IGP also urged them to prioritise people-centric policing and ensure the protection of lives and properties.

(NAN)

