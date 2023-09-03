Three persons were confirmed dead while one other sustained injuries when a Toyota Sienna car plunged into the Omo River around Area J4 on the Sagamu-Benin expressway on Saturday.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

“The accident occurred around 11:55 a.m., and the suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed and loss of control which made the vehicle plunge into the river.

“The vehicle marked APP 830 HX was coming from Benin and heading to Lagos,” she added.

Mrs Okpe added that three male adults were found dead while one person sustained injuries in the lone vehicle accident.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the injured victim was taken to Hope Clinic J4 in the Ijebu-East Local Government Area of the state.

”Bodies of those dead were deposited at the State General Hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode,” she said.

Mrs Okpe quoted the State Sector Commander of FRSC, Anthony Uga, as describing the crash as avoidable if caution was considered.

The sector commander said speed limit violations by motorists, especially the commercial vehicle drivers on that route, were the cause of several road traffic crashes.

READ ALSO: FRSC officer killed while towing broken down truck in Abuja

“In this case, however, the FRSC sector commander appreciated the efforts of local divers for the rescue operation.

”We also sympathise with the families of the victims, just as we advise them to contact the FRSC Ogbere outpost for more information about the crash,” Mrs Okpe said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

