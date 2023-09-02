Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has recalled Nigeria’s high commissioner to the UK, Sarafa Isola.

According to a letter signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, the envoy is “expected to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31 October, 2023 at the latest.”

The letter of recall signals the end of Mr Isola’s tenure as Nigeria’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Mr Tuggar on behalf of the president thanked the diplomat for his services.

The letter did not state why the high commissioner was recalled.

He was appointed in 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari. Before then, he served as minister during the Musa Yar’Adua administration.

