The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced an investigation into the activities of a committee of the House of Representatives involved in a bribery scandal.

ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, in a statement on Friday, confirmed the commencement of the probe.

According to Ms Ogugua, the commission launched the investigation following two separate petitions by PREMIUM TIMES and the Chairman of the Committee, Yusuf Gagdi.

A PREMIUM TIMES investigation had exposed how the lawmakers demanded bribes from the vice-chancellors and other agencies in exchange for compromising the ongoing investigation.

Our investigation revealed that the vice-chancellors paid N2 million each into a Providus Bank account number provided by the lawmakers through a middleman.

In the last few days, the corrupt committee and some university vice-chancellors have embarked on a feeble attempt to cover up the scandal.

Earlier, the vice-chancellors, now in cahoots with the lawmakers, lied to Nigerians about their involvement in the bribery scandal. However, this paper has concluded plans to release further investigations to expose the extortion ring.

PREMIUM TIMES had on 29 August, through a letter by its Editor-In-Chief, Mojeed Musikilu, petitioned the anti-graft agency to investigate the committees, the vice-chancellors and their agents.

The letter, addressed to the Chairman of the ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye, called for a thorough investigation into the corruption scandal and also provided the anti-graft agencies with relevant information to aid the investigation.

“As a characteristic of our organisation, we embarked on this weeks-long, painstaking investigation to expose the scandal in the public interest. We bear in mind that this is coming at a time of plummeting capacity of governments to adequately fund education and other social services that can positively affect the lives of a good number of Nigerians,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Gagdi, after hours of denying the report and attempting to deliberately undermine the crux of the investigation, also wrote a petition to the ICPC to investigate the account provided by PREMIUM TIMES to establish a direct connection with members of the committee.

His petition, dated 30 August, was deliberately written to narrow the investigation to only the account number and direct connection with the members.

The investigation by PREMIUM TIMES revealed extensive involvement of middlemen by the corrupt committee.

Here are two petitions attached

PREMIUM TIMES petition

29 August 2023.

The Chairman,

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),

802 Constitution Avenue,

Central Business District,

FCT, Abuja.

Dear Sir,

RE: INVESTIGATION: NIGERIAN LAWMAKERS PROBING JOB RACKETEERING ARE EXTORTING MONEY FROM AGENCIES

REQUEST FOR THOROUGH INVESTIGATIONS AND POSSIBLE PROSECUTION

We write to call your attention to our latest investigative story exposing how members of an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives set up to investigate job racketeering in federal agencies are extorting subjects of their probe, including heads of various higher institutions of learning.

We are requesting that you urgently begin a probe into this scandal with a view to prosecuting all culpable individuals and ensuring justice is served.

We also hope that your probe will help to put an immediate stop to what we believe to be an ongoing arm-twisting scheme of the lawmakers, and save the public treasury from further bleeding in this time of economic difficulties in our country.

As characteristic of our organisation, we embarked on this weeks-long, painstaking investigation to expose the scandal in public interest. We bear in mind that this is coming at a time of plummeting capacity of governments to adequately fund education and other social services that can positively affect the lives of a good number of Nigerians.

Our report, printed copy of which is attached to this letter for ease of reference, shows how the 39-member committee of the House of Representatives set up on 5 July 2023 has been intimidating heads of agencies into paying bribes to avoid being disgraced in public and indicted in a report to be issued after the ongoing hearings.

Almost all the heads of the nation’s federal institutions have been summoned to appear.

Our report revealed that the lawmakers held meetings with heads of federal government-owned universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education to negotiate illicit payments to them in exchange for clearance in the committee’s eventual report. See the link to the story here.

The vice-chancellors were given Account Number 5400495458, domiciled in Providus Bank, to pay into, and a deadline of Thursday, 24 August, to pay.

From the tertiary institutions alone, we confirmed that an estimated N267 million has been collected by the panel in the corrupt scheme.

Our investigation was able to determine that the bank account into which the extortion proceeds are paid belongs to a certain Ama Business Solutions, a company fronting for the committee as a consultant. The address of the company is given in corporate filings as Plot 2249, Zone 4 Plaza, Constantine Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

Sir, other details that can assist your investigations are contained in the story.

Apart from the fact that the ICPC has the statutory mandate to confront public corruption of this nature, we are confident in your capacity and that of your agency to investigate and prosecute culpable persons for crimes like this that constitute a huge economic drain and injure public sensibility in times like this in our country.

We assure you that we will provide support as much as we can to assist your investigations.

Thank you sir, in anticipation of your prompt action.

Yours faithfully,

Musikilu Mojeed,

Editor-in-Chief

Gagdi’s petitions

The Chairman,

Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, (ICPC).

Plot 802, Constitution Avenue Zone, Central District PMB 535 Garki Abuja

REQUEST FOR INVESTIGATION OF ACCOUNT RELATED TO CORRUPTION ALLEGATION.

The cyberspace was recently inundated with a news story published by the Premium Times online media, alleging extortion by the committee of the House of Representatives probing employment racketeering in federal establishments.

The story provided an account number wherein the proceeds of extortion of federal agencies were allegedly being channelled or is to be channel.

As Chairman of the Ad-hoc committee, I am constraint to reach out to your good office to launch an investigation into establishing any connections between the operators of the said account with any members of the committee for possible prosecution as raised by Premium Times.

The reputation of honourable members of the House of Representatives who are serving in this committee is currently at stake by reason of the allegations raised by the online media. It becomes imperative to meticulously investigate the account and relationship with any member of the committee with a view to prosecuting the matter, please.

The account details provided by the news outlet is:

Account Name: AMA Business Solutions.

Account Number: 5400495458

While awaiting your urgent action, you have the assurance of my warmest regards.

Signed:

Rt Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, OON.

Chairman

