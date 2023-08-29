The House of Representatives says it will investigate its ad hoc committee investigating job racketeering in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) following an investigation by PREMIUM TIMES, which exposed the panel for running an extortion ring.

An investigation spanning weeks detailed the abuse of the legislative institution by the lawmakers, which involves intimidation and extortion of money from heads of MDAs.

The report provided bank details and names behind the business entity used by the lawmakers to demand money from the tertiary institutions in exchange for exemption from scrutiny and public humiliation.

In the wake of the outrage that the report has generated among Nigerians, the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi (APC, Ekiti), in a statement on Tuesday, said the leadership of the House has resolved to investigate the matter.

Mr Rotimi’s statement failed to provide specific details of how the House intends to investigate the matter; instead, it asked: “the members of the public, and any of the affected government entities with evidence related to the allegations, to approach the House for necessary action.”

In the same breath, Mr Rotimi defended the committee by inferring it is a victim of “unwarranted attacks” due to the exercise they are conducting.

“The public is invited to take cognisance of the fact that following the very serious revelations that have emerged from the work of the referenced committee, which have been well publicised and televised, it would not be strange for them to face unwarranted attacks on their integrity, individually and collectively, as a means of distracting them.

“We wish to reiterate that Members of the House of Representatives will not be distracted from carrying their mandate as enshrined in Section 89 of the 1999, which gives the National Assembly powers to expose corruption for the good governance of Nigeria,” he said.

Committee denies “corruption tag”, summons VCs

While reacting to the PREMIUM TIMES report, the Chairman of the Committee, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), denied involvement in the extortion ring, stating that he never demanded money from any agency.

In a speech at the resumption of hearing on Tuesday, Mr Gagdi said the committee would not be deterred by any “statement” and promised to conclude the investigation with a detailed report submitted to the House.

“Nigerians have hope in this committee. From the way we are conducting the business of this committee, everybody is seeing what we are doing. We will not compromise by hiding irregularities going on in public service. No amount of statements accusing this committee will deter us. You may have your problem with a member of this committee, but don’t blackmail the entire committee,” he said.

Before adjourning the sitting of the Committee, Mr Gagdi ruled that heads of tertiary institutions would appear before the House on Friday.

He said the committee had planned to meet with the universities next week; however, because of the media report, they will meet with all the vice-chancellors on Friday.

He directed the clerk of the committee to write a letter to the vice-chancellors through the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“In view of the subsisting development, I think the clerk should summon the vice-chancellors to appear through the National Universities Commission on Friday. We have to sit on Friday. Let the letter reach the commission today. I want to personally sign the letter. So that some of these things could be done, as it is in the character of this committee, for us to ask questions on what the journalists are interested to hear,” he said.

The committee subsequently adjourned till Wednesday.

