President Bola Tinubu has constituted a new board and management for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The president’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.
According to the statement, Samuel Ogbuku maintained his appointment as the managing director of the commission, while the chairperson for the board is Chiedu Ebie from Delta State.
Read the full statement below:
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NEW BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OF THE NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION (NDDC)
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), inclusive of the following Board and Management team members:
Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta
Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa
Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers
Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom
Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo
Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa
Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom
Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta
Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers
Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo
Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo
Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo
Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia
Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River
Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central
Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East
Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West
The President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.
All of the above listed appointments take immediate effect.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 29, 2023
