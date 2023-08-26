Gunmen suspected to be smugglers on Thursday killed two officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Kabiru Shehu and Abdullahi Muhammad in Kebbi State.

The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. at the Bunza- Dakin Gari – Koko road when the suspects were stopped to be searched following intelligence reports received by the NCS.

Twenty-four hours after the Kebbi incident, another officer of the service, Haruna A., was wounded by suspected smugglers in Katsina State.

The service in Kebbi State said the two officers were gunned down during a heavy gunfire fight with the suspected terrorists who were in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla. The smugglers also stole an AK 47 rifle belonging to one of the deceased.

“In the melee that ensued, two personnel of the Command, named Alhaji Kabiru Shehu, an Inspector of Customs and Abdullahi Muhammad, a Customs Assistant II, paid the supreme price. The officers have since been laid to rest according to Islamic rites. While praying for the repose of the deceased, the Command has launched a manhunt for the suspects with the view to arrest and prosecute them,” Mubarak Mustapha, the customs spokesperson in Kebbi State said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Katsina smugglers wound officer

The Zone B command of the Federal Operations Unit of the service said one of its officers, whose name was only given as Haruna A, was attacked by smugglers and hoodlums while he was conducting his official duties on Friday.

Mr Haruna was attacked in Dankama, a border community in Katsina State.

“While carrying out their statutory duties of anti-smuggling, some hoodlums suspected to be smugglers launched a brutal attack on the Officers with dangerous weapons, thereby inflicting several injuries to Inspector of Customs (IC) Haruna A. The wounded Officer was immediately rushed to the hospital for proper medical attention and is responding to treatment.

“It is pertinent to state that the Nigeria Customs Service is an agency that is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing government fiscal policies for collective societal good. The Unit’s Officers would not fold their arms and allow smugglers who have no regard for the laws of the land to perpetrate their nefarious activities to the detriment of our security and economic well-being,” Isa Sulaiman, the FOU spokesperson in Katsina State, said in a statement.

He stated that ‘any further attacks on any Officer of the Unit would not be tolerated and would be treated with utmost resistance from our Operatives.’

Disturbing trend

The two separate attacks are not new to the customs men and residents of the two states. Both states share borders with the Niger Republic.

In July this year, a customs officer, Aminu Abdullahi, was killed by a smuggler in the Yauri area of the state during a stop and search operation.

In 2022, then customs area commander in Katsina State, Dalha Chedi, lamented how terrorists collaborated with smugglers to attack checkpoints.

In May 2022, two patrol vehicles of the service were burnt by gunmen suspected to be terrorists in Katsina. A customs officer was also killed by the terrorists in September that year.

“It’s a disturbing trend that should be tackled immediately,” a security affairs analyst in Katsina, Musa Buhari said.

“This is not new. Customs officers are being attacked by smugglers but we’ve also noted that residents help the smugglers sometimes to evade arrest, and with the current security situation in the north, I don’t think this should be allowed to continue because it’ll worsen the situation.”

He said the customs headquarters needs to try new initiatives to ensure its staff are safe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

