A two-storey building collapsed Wednesday night in Abuja leaving at least two people dead, residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

Located on Lagos street, Garki, one of the major districts in the Nigerian capital, the dual purpose building (residential and commercial) collapsed at about 11 p.m.

Speaking to this newspaper, Aminu Idris, an occupant of the collapsed building, said he had just returned from work to rest when the building fell on him and his brothers.

“… as we enter inside, we no come know wetin happen,the thing come hit us for our body,” he narrated in pidgin English. “Our brothers have died and many people were injured.”

Relevant stakeholders including NEMA, FEMA amongst others have since arrived the scene evacuating rubbles and checking if anyone is trapped.

Details later…

