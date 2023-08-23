Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has qualified for the final of the 100m hurdles event at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan, running in lane seven, won the second semi-final with a time of 12:56 seconds despite having a slow start.

Ackera Nugent enjoyed an early lead before Amusan snatched victory at the finishing line.

The reigning NCAA Champion who clocked 12.60 seconds eventually settled for the 2nd position which was also enough for an automatic qualification for the final.

Amusan who is the world record holder in the event is seeking to defend the title she won last year in Oregon.

Though the build up to the World Championships has been challenging for Amusan, she remains determined to prove her last year performance is not a fluke.

On Wednesday, running in Heat 5, Amusan also won her race and she is now looking all fired up for Thursday’s final race.

Predictably, the usual suspects that will be giving Amusan a run for her money in the final also made it through on Wednesday.

Former World record holder Kendra Harrison won the first semifinal race in 12.33s as Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took Heat 3 in 12.41s, ahead of Nia Ali in 12.49s.

Many are hopeful Amusan is saving the best for the last as it appears her rivals have all posted faster times in Budapest than she had done in her two races so far.

In her characteristic way, Amusan says she is not under any pressure and is ready to take each race as it comes.

