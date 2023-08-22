President Bola Tinubu has relieved the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, of his job and ordered him to commence “90-day pre-retirement leave.”
President Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, who announced the removal in a statement, did not give any reason for it, only saying the pre-retirement leave will lead “to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.”
Mr Ngelale also announced that the president has appointed a replacement for Mr Aziz.
“The President approves the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General /CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.”
“Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).
“This follows the recent expiration of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.
“This appointment takes immediate effect,” Mr Ngelale wrote in the statement.
