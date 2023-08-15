The parliamentary arm of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Monday said it is in support of all the decisions taken by ECOWAS heads of state about the coup in Niger, including the impositions of sanctions.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Tunis, said the parliament is united and supports all the decisions of the authority of heads of state.

“We, as a parliament, support all the decisions of the authority of heads of state in both of their summits,” he said.

The parliament on Sunday held a virtual meeting with about 65 of its 115 members in attendance. After the meeting, several news articles emerged saying the parliament was divided with some members in support of military action in Niger while others were not.

Mr Tunis told this newspaper that the parliament called on the ECOWAS Commission to prioritise diplomacy to restore constitutional rule in Niger while leaving military intervention as the last option.

“I understand that there are varying interpretations of our position at the parliament including that we are divided. Yes, people will have a right to say we are divided, simply because we are not an echo chamber,” he said.

“Parliament is supposed to be a forum for dialogue, we debate and if you are all on one side, then… naturally as representatives of the people, we have to debate issues; we debate military intervention, we debate diplomatic options, we debate sanctions.

“In parliaments everywhere in the world, people have different opinions. I believe that is why people say we are divided but we stand united behind our leaders,” Mr Tunis added.

He noted that the parliament “unequivocally” condemned the coup and called for a return to democratic rule as soon as possible and for the immediate and unconditional release of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family.

Sanctions

When asked about the current sanctions imposed on Niger and their effectiveness, the speaker said the sanctions including the power cut by Nigeria, in his opinion, should be catalogued under diplomatic efforts that are being made by ECOWAS.

“You cannot separate them at all,” he said.

ECOWAS at the first emergency summit held to address the coup in Niger imposed several sanctions on Niger including the closure of land and air borders and freezing of accounts. The bloc also gave a seven days ultimatum to the putschists to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. The putschists ignored ECOWAS and in defiance of the bloc, formed a government on the eve of a second emergency meeting.

Some experts have said ECOWAS spoke too quickly on the use of force while others argue that it should not be an option. For Mr Tunis, “You can never say ECOWAS spoke too quickly, even though the seven days deadline was given, diplomatic overtures were still ongoing. In my opinion, military action is definitely an option on the table and we support them.”

Even though sanctions mainly hurt ordinary people, Mr Tunis believes sanctions are a global means of achieving an aim and should be used. He added that targeted sanctions should be the next face of the sanctions as dialogue between ECOWAS and the putschists continues.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the sanctions are already crippling businesses in Nigerian border communities.

Since ECOWAS heads of state resolved to deploy a stand-by force to restore constitutional order in Niger if the putschists remain recalcitrant, many Nigerians have restated their opposition to war and troops deployment to the neighbouring country. President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has also restated that he as head of ECOWAS supports the continuous use of dialogue to resolve the crisis in Niger.

In the interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Tunis said it is important that members of the public are clear that ECOWAS is not going to war as has been widely perceived. He said the bloc was considering military intervention which could take several other forms and not necessarily going to war.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

