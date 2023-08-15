The Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, on Monday, said troops will launch a comprehensive military operation in Zamfara State in the coming days to flush out terrorists.

Zamfara, like several other states in the North-west, is witnessing a series of terrorist activities leading to the death and displacement of millions of people for over a decade.

Mr Lagbaja, a Lieutenant-General, pledged when he visited the Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, at the Government House, Gusau.

The army boss was in Zamfara as part of his official tour of states in the North-west, according to the governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris.

“Dauda Lawal, during his interaction with the Army Chief, canvassed more military presence and intervention to combat the lingering insecurity situation in Zamfara State. The Chief of Army Staff had a lengthy discussion with the Governor on how to improve synergy and foster ways to combat the menace of banditry in the state,” Mr Idris said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

The statement said Messrs Lagbaja and Lawal brainstormed on strategies that will enhance military operations to restore absolute peace in the state.

“The visit by the Army Chief is another indication of the Governor’s commitment towards addressing the lingering insecurity situation in the state. It will also boost the morale of the soldiers who are already on the ground in the state. Lieutenant General Lagbaja assured the Governor that in a few weeks, there will be an aggressive military operation in Zamfara State,” he said.

There have been renewed terrorist attacks in Zamfara in the last few months. The army chief’s visit was coming some hours after terrorists invaded Bungudu town, 20 kilometres from the state capital and abducted seven people including a top retired civil servant, first son of the Emir of Bungudu and five women.

Two weeks ago, a divisional police office was attacked in the same town. The assailants killed a policeman, Nura Ibrahim, during the attack.

Other areas that witnessed terrorist attacks in the last few days include an attack on Talata Mafara town where 11 construction company workers were abducted and the killing of seven soldiers in Dansadau emirate.

