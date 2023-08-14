A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed on Monday at about 1.00 p.m. near Chukuba Village in Niger State.
A statement by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Edward Gabkwet, said the aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en route to Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.
He said efforts were ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.
More details later.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999