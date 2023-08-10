On the day hoodlums razed the home of a serving federal lawmaker in Anambra State, another set of hoodlums burnt down the Imo State home of Jerry Alagbaoso, a former federal lawmaker.

Mr Alagbaoso represented Orsu/Orlu/Oru-east Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In May, less than a month before the end of the previous Assembly, he resigned from the PDP and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former lawmaker had, in 2022, failed in his bid to clinch the PDP senate ticket to contest in the 2023 general election.

How the attack on his residence happened

The hoodlums attacked the former lawmaker’s residence on Tuesday night in Orsu after they reportedly scaled a perimeter fence and tied security men guarding the area.

“They removed the windows and doors of the building and forcefully entered inside the building and looted some properties,” a source from the community told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday night.

The source said the attackers thought that Mr Alagbaoso was around given that he had been coming home frequently, in recent times, in preparation for the 11 November governorship election in Imo State.

“When they searched and didn’t see him, they set the house ablaze,” the source added.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, has confirmed the incident.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent, said the commissioner of police in the state condemned the attack and has ordered “an intensive manhunt” for the attackers.

“More so, Optimal Security Operatives of the Joint task force have been deployed in Orsu to prevent similar occurrences,” the police spokesperson said.

“Certainly, we will apprehend the hoodlums that are involved and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of people have been killed or injured in such attacks.

The latest attack comes about three days after hoodlums razed the residence of Ezekiel Nwokedi, the newly elected traditional ruler of the Okwuru Orsuihiteukwo, a community in Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

Like in the case of the former lawmaker, the hoodlums reportedly looted valuables worth millions of naira before setting the building ablaze.

The latest attack also occurred on the same day that hoodlums razed the Anambra home of a lawmaker, Paschal Agbodike.

Mr Agbodike represents Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives.

The attackers invaded the house at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Ubahi-Mbosi, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

