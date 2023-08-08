No fewer than three persons were killed on Sunday morning by gunmen in Nchya, village of Mangu local government area of Plateau state.

Oye James, spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security taskforce maintaining peace in the state, who confirmed the incident, also said two suspects were arrested in connection to the killing.

Mr James further said security operatives have been deployed to the affected area, adding that the incident was not an attack but an assassination.

“Contrary to some reports on social media, that a village was attacked, that was not true. It was an assassination because the assailants went straight to the house of the victims and based on the report we have, it has indicated that it was an assassination, ” he said.

Joshua Musa, a resident of the village who confirmed the incident, said the villagers were killed around 1:00 a.m. He said their bodies were in Mangu town, a situation that generated protests there.

Mr James, however, said the situation had been brought under control.

Three weeks ago, the Nigerian Army flagged off Operation HAKORIN DAMISA 4 to prevent further escalation of the crisis between the Mwaghavuls and Fulani in the area. The crisis between the two warring parties had led to the loss of hundreds of lives.

Another attack

Meanwhile, the Berom Youth Moulders -Association (BYM) has condemned an attack on commuters around the Heipang district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State where one was killed and another one injured.

Our correspondent reports that the attack occurred on Sunday evening when the commuters were returning from Kara, a cattle market in Bukuru, in Jos South LGA of the state.

Condemning the attack, BYM described it as an act of criminality aimed at disrupting the recent peace in the area.

“The attention of the leadership of the Berom Youth Moulder-Association, BYM has been drawn to an unfortunate incident that happened around Heipang District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area on Sunday 06/08/2023 between the hours of 7 and 8 pm, BYM said in a statement.

“The act of criminality where some hoodlums attacked innocent Citizens who were returning from the popular Kara cattle market. As a result, one Umar Idris was killed while the other victim is said to have sustained a gunshot injury and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Barkin Ladi.

“This unprovoked act of criminality is totally condemnable, particularly at a time that we have put behind us incidents of the past to work with the government to ensure lasting peace in our communities.

“We condole the family of the deceased and pray that God grant him eternal rest.

“We equally pray for a speedy recovery for the injured and pray that the ugly incident will never repeat itself,” the statement added.

The statement added that when the community heard a gunshot from the scene of the incident, it immediately organised its vigilante members who went to the spot where the shooting took place and the hoodlums escaped, adding that the vigilantes could not engage further as the attackers were well armed.

“From reports gathered, a security meeting today between the Sector 4 Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Save Haven, Col. US Abdulsalam, youths and stakeholders in Heipang, was held as the entire Community was also thrown into confusion when the incident happened as innocent persons from Heipang are also among road users.

“The Community expressed its commitment during the meeting to support security personnel in its investigation to identify the perpetrators regardless of who they are,” the statement added.

