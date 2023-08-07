The deputy governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has said that public commentators are giving “wrong information” regarding the function of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used in the 2023 elections.

The deputy governor represented his principal, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the maiden edition of the Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture at Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Ikeja, Lagos organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on Monday.

Born in 1929, Lateef Jakande served as first civilian governor of Lagos from 1979 to 1983, and later as federal minister of works and housing under the Sani Abacha military regime.

He died on 11 February 2021 at 91.

The programme was themed “Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics.”

The lecture series was established to honour the memory of the founding president of the NGE, who played a crucial role in the formation and development of the professional body for editors.

Mr Hamzat, who attested to the exemplary life of the deceased, said that his father was the commissioner for transport during Mr Jakande’s tenure as governor.

‘BVAS controversy’

He said the “biggest threats” to Nigeria — overpopulation – is not being prioritised by public commentators.

The deputy governor who spoke extempore said he is an IT professional and has worked in the best companies in the world.

“Public commentators are still talking about the election that has been won. And let me say this, I am an IT person, I am very proud to say it, I have worked with the best companies in the world,” he said.

“….we had an election, the ballot paper in Lagos is the same with the one in Abeokuta, it is the same in Awka. We voted.

“The BVAS was an equipment that authenticated people. It authenticates against a static database meaning that database is closed. So INEC said you must register and by this day you can’t register again, so they closed their database.

“What BVAS does is to say Femi Hamzat, you are in this polling unit, you can vote, that’s all it does. It will check my credentials, that’s all.

“We did not vote in the BVAS, we voted manually in the paper, we took the paper manually to the box , it was taken out manually and counted manually.

“Now what is BVAS actually transmitting? BVAS can take the picture of the paper —EC89 (result sheet), that is signed. How do you transmit the catalogue of pictures?”

Mr Hamzat noted that voting was not done on the BVAS machine but on ballot papers, adding that the controversy around the use of BVAS to transmit election results was needless.

“We are a nation of intelligent people. Why are our public commentators not telling the truth? What is the problem? The EC89 is not automated,” he said.

He further said that “you cannot automate galleries of pictures, you can’t query it. You can query data.”

What INEC said about BVAS

Before the presidential election, INEC chairperson, Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at the Chatham House said that the BVAS is “for both voter accreditation and e-transmission of results for collation,” adding that the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal offered the public access to view polling unit results.

Presidential tribunal

The election that saw the emergence of President Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the APC, is being challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi.

They are urging the court to nullify Mr Tinubu’s victory on account of alleged electoral fraud perpetrated by INEC, amongst other issues.

The election tribunal is still ongoing. Mr Tinubu and Hamzat are both members of the APC.

Jakande’s private life

Meanwhile, Seyi, one of the children of the late Mr Jakande, delved into the private life of his father and how he hesitated before taking the role of a federal minister during the military regime of Mr Abacha.

The younger Jakande said that in 1993, after the presidential election was annulled, his father was approached by the late Moshood Abiola, the winner of the poll.

“The late chief MKO Abiola of blessed memory appealed to Alhaji Jakande to come and serve under the late head of state Sani Abacha,” he said.

“Alhaji Jakande was reluctant at first because this was against his policies, against his principles but Çhief MKO Abiola was adamant and insisted…you must accept.

“He took it to his committee of friends. As always he always put things through democratic process and they put a vote to it.

“…I think about 99.9% said he must join the cabinet.”

Speaking about his father’s achievement during his time as a federal minister, Mr Jakande said that although he built about 120,000 housing units as governor, he met a challenge — limited funds.

“He went back to his thinking box. He said, “What can we do?” And they came up with the idea of Banana Island.”

He said his father sandfilled it and “sold it to the rich, generated money from there and subsidised the housing scheme.”

Speaking further he said the late Mr Jakande never allocated any portion of the land to himself or his family members.

He said his mother deserved to be celebrated for allowing the deceased to be selfless.

“She has allowed the Alhaji story to be what we have heard today. I want to thank her because she deserves a whole…”

He further said that during the deceased’s administration as a governor, he “never allocated or gave anything to any member of his family. She (Mrs Jakande) stayed and lived with him at his Ilupeju residence.”

He said that when the former governor built public schools, “he moved us away from the air conditioned private school.”

“He believed that what is good for the goose is good for the gander.”

The younger Mr Jakande appealed to the state government to rename the Lagos State University (LASU) as Lateef Jakande University in his memory.

Key comments

Segun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun State, described Mr Jakande as a father of journalism whose influence cuts across the country.

He said as a public officer, Mr Jakande created a political clinic, a consulting room where he met with ordinary citizens.

“He lived in his own house, drove his own car, a whole governor,” he said. “He will sit down in his conference room (at his residence) and listen to everybody before he goes to bed.

“I don’t think I have seen any governor that is as grassrooted as Alhaji Jakande.”

In his welcome speech, the NGE president, Eze Anaba, characterised the former governor as “an incredible talent” who lived an impactful life with a footprint everywhere.

His life amplified the values of honesty, integrity, equality and fairness, he said.

“He told the stories of the powerless and held the powerful to account. He demonstrated commitment to journalistic freedom.”

Also speaking the president of Nigeria Press Institute (IPI) and the Editor-in-chief of the PREMIUM TIMES newspaper, Musikilu Mojeed, said Mr Jakande brought IPI to Nigeria.

Musikilu Mojeed, the president of the Imternational Press Institute (IPI) and Editor-in-chief of PREMUIM TIMES newspaper speaking at the event

“One important lesson is that there is need to document the history of IPI in Nigeria.”

Describing the deceased as a contented man, he said he never worked with him but “even after he left office as a federal minister he continued to offer service to humanity”.

“Sometimes in the late 90s, I was told that Alhaji was recommending people for employment.

“One day, I went to his Illupeju home to witness the procedure, I met a large number of people sitting under a canopy that morning.”

Mr Mojeed said the late politician interviewed all the job seekers one after the other “and gave them recommendation letters to various employers, not that he had companies where he wanted to employ people but he will listen to you”.

“He will understand your capacity, your qualification and then he will ask the secretary to do letter for you. He did that as a job day after day. He will not leave until he attended to the last person.

“I’m told a number of young people got jobs that way. I can confirm that he gave me one of such letters at the time.”

At the event, Sikirat Jakande, the widow of the former governor, was presented an award.

For Tola Adeniyi, a former editor of Daily Times and author, the deceased during his lifetime “stood out as an enigma.”

“He was strict, loving and kind. He created his own path and followed it meticulously and that’s why he was able to make the giant stride he made in Lagos,” he said.

Present at the event was former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu; Vanguard newspaper publisher, Sam Amuka; former commissioner of tourism in Lagos, Steve Ayorinde; former commissioner for information and commissioner nominee, Gbenga Omotoso, and Gboyega Akosile, Mr Sanwo-Olu’s chief press secretary, among others.

