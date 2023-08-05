A Nigerian Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has spoken on why the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, cannot make an open broadcast cancelling the controversial sit-at-home orders in South-east Nigeria.

Mr Abaribe, who represents Abia South District in 10th Senate, spoke on Friday night when he appeared as a guest on Hardcopy, a Channels TV programme.

Background

IPOB, in August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order every Monday across the South-east to pressure the Nigerian government to release Mr Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The group later suspended the order, in preference for it to be implemented only on days Mr Kanu appears in court.

But despite its suspension, many residents of the five South-east states – Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Anambra — have been observing the Monday sit-at-home order, mostly out of fear.

IPOB had repeatedly disowned the Monday sit-at-home across the region, saying those who still enforce the order were criminals attempting to blackmail the separatist group.

But a pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, who leads Autopilot, a faction of IPOB, has continued to declare the sit-at-home in the region, despite being suspended by the IPOB faction led by Mr Kanu.

Following public outcry, the IPOB leader in late July, via a handwritten letter given to Aloy Ejimakor, his special counsel, ordered Mr Ekpa to stop issuing sit-at-home orders in the region.

But Mr Ekpa described the letter as “fake,” and maintained that the civil action would go on until Mr Kanu speaks to him directly in Finland, a North European country, where he (Ekpa) resides.

Many people have continued to argue that in order to eliminate any doubt about the authenticity of the letter, Mr Kanu ought to have publicly announced the order on the sit-at-home rather than doing so through his lawyer.

Abaribe speaks

Speaking on the issue, Mr Abaribe stressed that Mr Kanu had repeatedly denounced the sit-at-home order.

The senator said had he visited Mr Kanu at the facility of the State Security Service (SSS), in 2022, alongside other Igbo leaders over the sit-at-home issue.

In the visit were a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Godfrey Onah; his counterpart in the Anglican Diocese of Arochukwu/Ohafia, Johnson Onuoha and the Secretary-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Emuchay.

Mr Abaribe said they held a meeting with the IPOB leader during which he denounced the sit-at-home in the region.

“We all sat with him (Kanu) and he said, ‘No I am not part of this (sit-at-home) and I have denounced it and I have told my people (IPOB) to make a public announcement. I told them we no longer can do that,’” he said, quoting Mr Kanu’s comments.

On why Mr Kanu conveyed the recent order against sit-at-home through his lawyer, the senator explained that the IPOB leader would not be able to make any public broadcast about the sit-at-home without being authorised by a court given his pending trial and continued detention at the SSS facility

“When we came out (from the meeting with Kanu) and we engaged the people (of the South-east), they said ‘why didn’t you people let him come and talk by himself.’ And we told them: Here is a man under jurisdiction of a court.

“It will be very difficult (for him to talk publicly) if the court does not give an order for him to give a verbal or TV interview,” Mr Abaribe.

The senator added that it would be difficult for a court to grant such an order because it could create a base upon which other detainees will make the same demand.

“So, because of that, he (Kanu) had to pass that order (ending sit-at-home) to us through his lawyer,” he stated.

The former Minority Leader at the Ninth Senate, said there were ongoing efforts by the leaders in the South-east to secure the release of the IPOB leader to end the growing insecurity in the region.

He explained that the efforts of the leaders followed their findings that the enforcers of the civil action in the South-east were hiding under the cover of seeking Mr Kanu’s release to cause “violence and mayhem” in the region.

