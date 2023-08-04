As part of the sanctions on the Niger military junta, the Nigerian government has closed all its land borders with the country.

The acting comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, while visiting the Niger – Nigeria border in Jibia, Katsina State on Friday, said security agents would ensure total compliance with the order.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is meting sanctions on Niger Republic after its presidential guards toppled President Mohamed Bazoum and announced Abdrahmane Tchiani as the country’s new leader.

Electricity supply to Niger Republic was also cut off by Nigeria as part of the sanctions.

Mr Adeniyi said “President Bola Tinubu is the champion of economic integration in the region and would continue to take the right decisions to ensure stability in West Africa”.

He said the Nigerian president had shown he had the might to be in charge of the regional economic bloc, ECOWAS.

“Now, we have a situation in our hands where there is instability and insecurity. This situation does not allow for trade to flourish.

“We cannot have any meaningful trade in an atmosphere of insecurity and instability that we presently have in Niger Republic. That is why the ECOWAS, through the Authority of the Heads of States, had taken the decision to suspend and close all land borders with the Republic of Niger.

“It is the responsibility of the Nigerian Customs Service, working with other agencies of government, to implement the decision in its entirety.

“I have gone round some border stations and I am happy with what I have seen in terms of compliance,” Mr Adeniyi said.

Mr Adeniyi, who commended the synergy among security agents at the borders, said the implementation of the closure must be 100 per cent.

“The compliance had to be 100 per cent which means that all in-bound and out-bound cargoes, in and out of Nigeria will not be allowed during the period of border closure,” he said.

Mr Adeniyi also addressed the joint border patrol and met with the economic community in the area.

He told the residents that the decision to shut down borders with Niger Republic is “in the best interest of both Nigeria and Niger Republic”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

