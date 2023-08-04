President Bola Tinubu wants to, at least, double the minimum wage Nigerian workers earn, spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale has said.

Mr Ngelale stated this in an interview on Channels Television Thursday night, according to a statement by the presidency.

“I don’t want to preempt the president or the work of the minimum wage committee that is getting it down in those states but what I would say is this: the president will want nothing less than a doubling. I mean doubling the current minimum wage,” he said.

Nigeria currently has a N30,000 minimum wage. However, many states do not currently pay up to the minimum wage.

The Nigerian workers union has demanded an increase in the minimum wage since the rise in the cost of living following the removal of subsidy on petrol by the Tinubu administration.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

