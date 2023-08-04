The Nigerian government on Friday said the use of force as proposed by ECOWAS should coup plotters in Niger refuse to back down, is the last resort as mediation is ongoing.

Briefing members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adamu Lamuwa, said the “use of force is the last resort and we hope we do not get there.”

ECOWAS last Sunday at an emergency meeting convened by its chair, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, said it would deploy every available tool to restore democracy including the use of force.

Since then, there have been several concerns about what a military intervention in Niger will mean for the subregion.

The subregions bloc also asked Chiefs of Defense Staff to meet immediately. The meeting commenced on Wednesday and is expected to end today (Friday).

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and West Africa’s largest military, will be expected to provide the bulwark of soldiers should ECOWAS decide to use force in Niger.

After its meeting last weekend, ECOWAS has sent two separate delegations to Niger. The most recent, led by former military head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar, left for Niamey on Thursday.

Sources familiar with the visit said the delegation is back in Nigeria and would brief the president on their visit.

When asked to confirm if indeed Nigeria’s ambassador to Niger had been sacked from Niger as widely reported, Mr Lamuwa said he had not been briefed.

On Niger opening its borders to some countries of the region who are supportive of them, Mr Lamuwa said it is within Niger’s prerogative to open its borders to anyone.

As part of its sanctions on Niger, following the coup, ECOWAS had ordered a blockade, asking nations bordering Niger to shut their air and land borders.

