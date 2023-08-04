President Bola Tinubu has added a former Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo to the list of ministerial nominees.

The president has also withdrawn the nomination of Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee from Kano State and replaced her with Mairiga Mahmood Bongunu.

This was contained in a correspondence from Mr Tinubu and read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Friday.

With the addition of Mr Keyamo to the list, the number of the second batch of the nominees presented to the Senate by the president has risen to 20. It also raised the total number of the nominees from 47 to 48.

Mr Tinubu had on 27 July submitted a list of 28 nominees from 25 states. On Wednesday, he sent another batch comprising 19 names to the upper house for confirmation.

Mr Keyamo, from Delta State, is senior advocate of Nigeria and served in the Buhari administration first as the minister of state in Niger Delta ministry and later minister of state in the ministry of labour and employment.

He also served as a spokesperson of the APC/Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign during the last election.

Details later….

