Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday occupied the complex of the Nigerian National Assembly to protest against the hardship inflicted on Nigerians as a result of the removal of petroleum subsidy.

The protesters were led by the National Chairman of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, and Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The angry workers who marched from the Federal Secretariat in Abuja to the National Assembly complex prevented the senators from continuing with the screening of the ministerial nominees.

The protesters complained that they can no longer feed their families, transport themselves to their various workplaces and that the rate of poverty in the country is getting worse.

They demanded that the federal government reverse the removal of petroleum subsidy for them to have a meaningful life.

The workers carried placards such as “incessant increase in fuel prices responsible for inflation, hunger and poverty”. “Let the poor breathe ” “don’t suffocate the poor” ” end fuel price increase” among others.

At the time of filing this report, some of the senators including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and his Deputy, Barau Jibrin have arrived at their offices in preparation for the screening.

The Senate is scheduled to screen the remaining five ministerial nominees today.

It screened 23 out of the 28 nominees sent to it by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday last week.

Details later…..

