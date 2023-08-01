The French government Tuesday announced the commencement of the evacuation of its nationals and other European nationals from Niger.

“Given the situation in Niamey, the violence that took place against our embassy the day before yesterday and the closure of airspace which leaves our compatriots without the possibility of leaving the country by their own means, France is preparing the evacuation of its nationals and European nationals wishing to leave the country,” a statement from the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry said the evacuation will begin today, Tuesday.

France had also suspended, with immediate effect, all its development aid and budget support to Niger while calling for an immediate return to constitutional order under President Bazoum, elected by the people of Niger.

The statement did not, however, clearly state if the 1,500 French soldiers stationed in Niger will also leave.

Dozens of coup apologists and protesters in Niger on Sunday attacked the French embassy while denouncing France and waving Russia’s flag.

The protesters set a door at the embassy ablaze before they were dispersed by the army.

Some citizens of Francophone Africa have in recent years expressed resentment for the former colonial power (France) with some of the countries cutting ties with France and expelling French diplomats from their soil.

In Niger, some citizens who support the coup hit the streets chanting “Down with France” as they waved Russia’s flag. It remains unclear if Russia is involved in Niger as the waving of the former Soviet Union’s flag at the dawn of coups, which are now increasing in West Africa especially, has become a pattern.

