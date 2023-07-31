President Bola Tinubu Monday said the federal government is working with the labour unions on a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Mr Tinubu spoke in a presidential broadcast to Nigerians Monday evening.

The president promised that the upward review will reflect in the next budget once the agreement is reached with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The president added that the federal government has saved over one trillion naira in the past two months following the removal of subsidy on petrol.

Some of the savings will be used as low-interest loans for businesses including small, medium and micro enterprises, the president said.

Details later…

